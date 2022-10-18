Accused murderer now charged in death of 17-year-old killed in crash

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Madison last week is now facing six additional felony charges.

Deandre Conway, 23, faces one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

These charges come after Conway was charged last week in the murder of 24-year-old Terry Farmer. Police said Conway was speeding down Gallatin Pike after shooting and killing Farmer when he hit a Toyota RAV4.

All five teenagers in the RAV4 were critically injured in the crash, including 17-year-old Landen Guye, who was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died. The teens had just left a haunted house tour.

Guye was a senior at Sycamore High School in Cheatham County.

Conway was arrested on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville Saturday. He remains in jail.

