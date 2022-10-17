Woman dies in late-night shooting in La Vergne

La Vergne Police
La Vergne Police(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night.

According to La Vergne Police, officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found a woman shot and unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died.

Police have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Franklin Farmers Market looks for new home
Franklin Farmers Market searches for new home
Jesse Hobbs
SILVER ALERT: Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co.
Raising money and awareness for childhood cancer
Daughter’s cancer diagnosis inspires family to raise money for childhood treatment
Franklin Farmers Market looks for new home
Franklin Farmers market looks for new home