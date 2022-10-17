Woman dies in late-night shooting in La Vergne
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night.
According to La Vergne Police, officers were called to a home on Almondwood Place around 11 p.m. on Sunday and found a woman shot and unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital where she died.
Police have a suspect in custody but continue to investigate what led to the shooting.
