TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead

Jesse Hobbs
Jesse Hobbs(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night.

TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind.

Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and had a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home on his own.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A plane crashed in Brentwood.
One dead in plane crash in Brentwood
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
WSMV school map
Gun found in child's backpack
WSMV library books
Sumner Co. committee close to banning book
WSMV Vandy campus
Sexual assault incident on Vanderbilt campus