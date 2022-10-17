TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night.
TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind.
Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and had a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home on his own.
