SILVER ALERT: Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co.
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man who is missing from Rutherford County.
Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home.
Officials said Hobbs is about 5′9″ and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7777, ext. 3.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.