Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.

“No, I didn’t hear it at all,” says Bob Martin, a neighbor who lives across the street.

That same night, across the county, people outside Smyrna High School heard gunshots after police say a 17-year-old shot a man at an apartment complex nearby. The school was put on lockdown after the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the gunshots outside Riverdale damaged a car. Rutherford County Schools officials say they have sheriff’s deputies at their games and their safe school director is now working with them to prevent another shooting.

It’s a tragedy Riverdale saw this spring at Middle Tennessee State University.

“Knowing there was a shooting at the graduation last year and now this,” says Martin. “And it’s every time you read the paper or turn on the TV, you hear about another school shooting.”

While the Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Friday’s shooting immediately, Martins says this is a countrywide problem.

“I don’t think this school is any different than anywhere else,” he says. “But for sure the school, students, the faculty are on guard.

Rutherford County Schools say when they get more information on leads, they will share that with parents.

