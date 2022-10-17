Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County


JADEN LEIGH CARPENTER
JADEN LEIGH CARPENTER(Maury County Sheriff's Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman.

Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Carpenter is also known as “Shug” and her family hasn’t spoken to her in over a week, according to officials. Officials said she is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

Officials said Carpenter is known to stay in the Maury County and Williamson County areas, but information suggests she could be out of state at this time.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn O’Brien at 931-375-8693 and or they can email him at sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Downtown businesses react to new stadium
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
(FILE)
Mother charged after ‘recklessly’ putting gun in child’s backpack, authorities say
Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announce plans for a new stadium to replace Nissan...
WSMV4 Now - Nashville, Titans announce plans for new stadium
Chris Harris and Lauren Lowrey discuss the new stadium plans on WSMV4 Now.
WSMV4 Now: Lauren Lowrey and Chris Harris discuss the plans for new Nashville stadium