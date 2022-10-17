Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman.

Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Carpenter is also known as “Shug” and her family hasn’t spoken to her in over a week, according to officials. Officials said she is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

Officials said Carpenter is known to stay in the Maury County and Williamson County areas, but information suggests she could be out of state at this time.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn O’Brien at 931-375-8693 and or they can email him at sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.