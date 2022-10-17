No injuries reported after crews battle house fire in Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon, crews with the Mount Juliet Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 300 block of Dunwood Loop.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. and two later, officials were able to get the fire out.

The Mount Juliet Police Department tweeted resources will remain on scene for the clean up and that the roadway will remain blocked.

MJAlert: The Dunwood Loop fire was extinguished. Resources remain on the scene for clean-up. The roadway remains blocked. No injuries have been reported. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 17, 2022

Mount Juliet Fire crews battle house fire on Dunwood Loop. (Mt. Juliet Fire Department)

