No injuries reported after crews battle house fire in Mount Juliet
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon, crews with the Mount Juliet Fire Department battled a fire at a home in the 300 block of Dunwood Loop.
The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. and two later, officials were able to get the fire out.
The Mount Juliet Police Department tweeted resources will remain on scene for the clean up and that the roadway will remain blocked.
