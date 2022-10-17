Mother charged after ‘recklessly’ putting gun in child’s backpack, authorities say

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A mother was arrested Monday after investigators say she “recklessly” put a loaded firearm into her child’s backpack.

The firearm was found in the backpack of a student at Hickory Creek Elementary School in McMinnville, Tennessee.

District Attorney Chris Stanford said in a media release the gun was loaded with 15 bullets. After investigating, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and did not present further harm to the public. However, Stanford said the incident still put multiple people in danger.

The child’s mother, Kristen Holland, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

“I want to praise the work of our school employees and school resource officers in a situation where their training and preparation led them to respond flawlessly,” said Warren County Director of Schools Grant Swallows. “We believe this was an isolated event with no intent to harm, but regardless, we take all instances with extreme and abundant caution. Because of the work of our staff and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, our students were never in danger and the situation was resolved quickly.”

Parents and staff were notified of the incident. No lockdown procedure was ever initiated because no imminent threat was ever determined, Swallows said.

