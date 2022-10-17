Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co. reported dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night.

TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind.

Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and had a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home.

We have a very sad update in the search for Jesse Hobbs. We have received word at Jesse is deceased.



Our hearts go out to the family and friends he has left behind.



Thank you to those who helped keep an eye out for him. pic.twitter.com/uq75cyxYoX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 17, 2022

