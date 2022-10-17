Man missing with medical condition from Rutherford Co. reported dead


Jesse Hobbs
Jesse Hobbs(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night.

TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind.

Jesse Hobbs was last seen in Murfreesboro on Oct. 5. and had a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home.

