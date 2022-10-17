Man arrested for allegedly hiding runaway teen from Putnam County

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he got in trouble with law enforcement in two counties after he allegedly hid and or harbored a 17-year-old runaway girl.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department went to 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum’s home in the 200 block of Bluebird Trail. After knocking on the door and getting no answer, the deputy called Yokeum’s home which was inside the house.

The runaway’s phone had last been called and was in the area of the same house the night before Oct. 7. According to the arrest warrant, Yokeum knew the 17-year-old was a runaway and he had refused to come to the door.

Officials were given permission by the assistant district attorney general to enter the home. Ac

When law enforcement entered, Yokeum came downstairs and was placed under arrest.

Officers went upstairs and found the juvenile hiding inside a mattress.

Yokeum is reportedly facing charges in Putnam County from the same incident in which he allegedly kidnapped a girl.

According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, in a report in the Herald-Citizen of Cookeville, the arrest warrant stated that the victim went to a movie with Yokeum. Afterward, she allegedly asked him to take her to her own car so that she could go home, but the warrant said Yokeum refused to do so and instead took the girl to his home in DeKalb County.

Ray said the warrant indicated that the statements made by both the victim and Yokeum showed that she had been held against her will.

Ray said Yokeum had allegedly hollowed out the bottom of a mattress and hid her there until law enforcement came looking for her.

It is not revealed how long she was allegedly held against her will, Ray said the report stated.

