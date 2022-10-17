Franklin Farmers Market searches for new home


The farmers market in Franklin announced they would be looking for a new home causing vendors and the public to worry if it was closing.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the past two decades, the farmers market in Franklin has been located at The Factory in Franklin, but on June 30, it was announced they would be looking for a new home.

New owners are there building on the site and expanding.

While they have a few ideas of where they may want to move, nothing is official.

According to Ron Beagle, who does media and sponsor relations for the Franklin Farmers Market, they are looking at three possibilities:

  • The Ag Expo Center
  • The Harlinsdale Farm
  • Franklin First United Methodist Church

Although Beagle said they would be interested in hearing other options from the community as well too.

“We will always be the Franklin Farmers Market community feeding the communities of Franklin the Williamson County,” said Amy Tavalin, the Franklin Farmers Market Director. “We are not closing down the market at all, but we are looking for a new home.”

Tavalin said they will continue to serve the community with fresh grown produce, meats, cheeses, breads and anything that a family needs.

Franklin Farmers Markets leaders added that whenever they make a decision on their future, they will be sure to share it so that vendors and shoppers will always know where to go.

