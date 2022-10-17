First Alert Forecast: A Frozen Morning Followed by Chilly Sunshine

The jacket is a must-need as we are stepping out the door this morning with temperatures in the 30s and even some 20s in parts of the Mid State.

Plan to give yourself some extra time to warm up the car or defrost the windshield before you hit the road today! This afternoon is still going to be cool with temperatures only climbing to about the lower 50s, but some areas are not going to get out of the 40s. At least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

Another FREEZE WARNING will go into effect for the Mid State tonight with temperatures near 30 if not into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon is looking slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine. Another frost or freeze will be possible tomorrow night with temperatures near that freezing mark again.

We’ll see temperatures climb back into the 60s on Thursday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs get back into the 70s on Friday and while the day is looking quiet, we can expect to see a breezy pick up through the afternoon.

Temperatures will hover right around that 80 mark on Saturday and Sunday with good weekend sunshine but breezy conditions again.

Much of the same is expected for our Monday.

