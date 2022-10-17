First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing and widespread frost is also likely.

Cooler air takes over the Midstate today. Despite lots of sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will also be very breezy at times with a NW wind 10-15 MPH with some gusts kicking up to around 25 MPH. The coldest air we’ve seen this season will settle in overnight. Lows will fall to below freezing in many spots. Be sure to protect any outside plants and bring any outside pets indoors.

High pressure will keep skies sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, but those days will be chilly. Highs will only reach the 50s both days with lows staying at or below freezing each morning.

Temperatures will begin to gradually warm back up by Thursday as south winds return. Highs on Thursday will generally be in the 60s.

Highs get back into the 70s for Friday, but only after another cold start in the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

