Family raises funds childhood cancer after daughter was diagnosed with rare Leukemia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, the Nashville Fit Lab threw a Ruck Cancer event where they turned their parking lot into both a ruck competition and fall festival.

Nashville Fit Lab explained that rucking is a form of exercise that is basically just walking or hiking a set distance while carrying a weight on the back. Rucking, also known as ruck marching has military origins and comes from the word rucksack, a durable backpack meant to carry heavy loads.

The event had food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, kids’ art activities, and more. The event was held to raise money for the Rally Foundation to advance the treatment of childhood cancer, a field they said desperately lacks research and funding.

One family that helped put the event together was the family of a six-month baby girl diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, who is now cancer free.

Charley Chance was diagnosed with AML leukemia in 2021 and after months of battling and struggling through chemo, her family is now fundraising for other children suffering through the same fight.

It all started just after Charley took her first breath. After she was diagnosed, her mother, Sarah, said her heart dropped, and then just days after, she started her fight.

“(It’s been) a long very difficult battle,” Sarah said. “She underwent four rounds of chemo and stem cell transplant from her two-year-old brother.”

After more than six months of watching her daughter suffer with treatment after treatment, Sarah said they got their miracle.

“She is now a year and a half and she’s in remission,” Sarah explained.

But the battle wasn’t over.

“Childhood cancer treatment is severely lacking in research and funding,” Sarah explained. “The majority of the funds for the research comes from charities so we’re here today with a rally foundation to help raise money for childhood cancer research.”

Sarah and her family partnered with the owner of the Nashville Fit Lab and the Rally Cancer Research Foundation. Sarah and her family were able to help hundreds of others fighting for thousands of children.

Through work out events and sales from local venders, they raised more than 20 thousand dollars at Sunday’s event, but gym owner Steve Harlow says it won’t be their last.

“This is now going to be an annual event, so we are trying to make this happen every year so please stay tuned,” Harlow said.

And as for Charley, Sarah says she’s a happy cancer free little girl.

If you missed the event you can still donate to the Rally Foundation online.

