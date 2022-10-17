Driver killed after crashing stolen SUV on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash involving a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer from Sunday night.

According to MNPD, 29-year-old Todd Bryant was driving a Lincoln Navigator with two passengers around 11:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks exit ramp off I-65 North. Bryant was severely injured in the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

One of the passengers was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other passenger was not injured.

Police said the SUV was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 mph on the interstate prior to the crash and alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

Additionally, the SUV was reported stolen on October 8 from Delaware Avenue. Temporary registration tags were being used at the time of the crash.

