Downtown businesses react to potential new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The details of the Mayor’s announcement don’t matter much to downtown business, as long as the Titans remain their neighbor.

“It’s incredible for us because we see so many fans walking this street and they are coming in here,” said Nicholas George, the general manager of downtown Nashville’s Underground.

On Monday, it was announced that the Titans will plan to be there through 2039.

The news is hard not to be well received by any business.

If the Mayor’s plan goes through, it’s about more than just football, the stadium promises more concerts, greenways, affordable housing, and more local businesses, all without selling any public land.

The Titans like it and so does the city.

