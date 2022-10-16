Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison


Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, TN.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff.

Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second officer was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Their conditions were not known.

WSMV4 reached out to CoreCivic, which operates the facility for the state, for comment about the incident.

