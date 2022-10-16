Tennessee jumps three spots in AP college football poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defeated Alabama Saturday, breaking a 15-year losing streak that sent fans into a frenzy. As a result, the Vols have jumped up three spots in the Associated Press college football poll.

TENNESSEE BEATS ALABAMA ON A WALK-OFF FG 😱😱



THE STREAK IS OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/p3amsJmcHF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 15, 2022

In the last second of the game, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal giving No. 3 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over now No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

Sold-out Neyland Stadium erupted, and some 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers, who now remain undefeated. This is the first time Tennessee has been 6-0 since 1998.

Tennessee defeated Alabama, breaking a 15-year streak, on Saturday, Oct. 15. (WVLT)

Tennessee wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season as they were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position. However, Coach Heupel has proven that the Tennessee Football team can stack up to the competition.

"THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!"



Josh Heupel joins @JennyDell_ after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Looking forward, Tennessee is scheduled to make UT-Martin on Saturday, Oct., 22 with kick-off set for noon. The Vols will then set their eyes on Kentucky and Georgia.

View the full list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.