Road closed in Clarksville while police work situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road is closed and traffic is being diverted while police work out a situation.

Traffic on Riverside Drive is being diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police are trying to negotiate with a person they say is dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Officials are attempting to talk to the person and are asking the public to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

