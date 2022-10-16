First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers today before a blast of cold air

A freeze watch has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee for Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing and widespread frost is likely.

A cold front is pushing through the Midstate with some scattered showers following. Expect off and on showers throughout the day with a few isolated, non-severe thunderstorms mixed in. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Overnight lows fall to the mid 40s.

After the cold front exits, much cooler air will rush in. Monday will be bright and sunny, but temperatures will only make it to around 60 degrees. The coldest air of the season will settle in overnight into Tuesday morning with lows falling into the 20s. Be sure to protect any outside plants and bring in any outside pets.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain sunny, but cold. Highs will only reach the 50s both days with lows staying at or below freezing each morning.

We’ll gradually begin to warm up again Thursday onward. Expect mid-60s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs get back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with lows finally breaking out of the 30s and into the upper 40s.

