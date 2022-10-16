First Alert Forecast: The coolest air of the season so far arrives this week

A Freeze Warning has now been issued for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing and a widespread freeze is likely.

Clouds will gradually clear out tonight as a cold front continues to push away from our area. With a decent amount of clearing overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s as you start your Monday. The afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine, but breezy northwest winds that could gust up to 25mph will keep our highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The coldest air of the season will then settle in overnight into Tuesday morning with lows falling into the 20s in most spots. Be sure to protect any outside plants and bring any outside pets indoors.

High pressure will keep skies sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, but those days will be chilly. Highs will only reach the 50s both days with lows staying at or below freezing each morning.

Temperatures will begin to trend back up by Thursday as south winds return. Highs on Thursday will generally be in the 60s. A few clouds return and stick around through next weekend.

Highs get back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday with lows finally climbing out of the 30s and into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.