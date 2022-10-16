Fans react to Tennessee win against Alabama


A flood of orange and white rushed onto the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s last-second victory over Alabama, Brendan Tierney reports.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A flood of orange and white rushed onto the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee’s last-second victory over Alabama.

Vols fans have been waiting 16 long years for their team to beat the Crimson Tide and were loud throughout the back-and-forth game. Tennessee broke its decibel volume record at Neyland multiple times on the way to the upset.

The goalposts were taken down carrying on a Knoxville tradition, while other people lit up victory cigars on the field. Many fans were so elated they did not know what to do with themselves after getting onto the field.

“I was dying,” one fan said about the close game. “I am a lifelong Tennessee fan. I was dying. I took years off my life that game.”

Some fans laid down on the checkerboard end zone to do turf angles, while others wanted to make sure they had a souvenir to remember the game by picking up handfuls of grass.

The party is still ongoing in Knoxville outside the stadium and will go on well into the night. It’s a night that vols fans say they will remember forever.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family of teen killed in crash speaks out
Family speaks out after teen’s tragic death in fatal crash involving alleged murder
Family of teen killed in crash speaks out
Family of Teen killed in crash speaks out
Vols fans storm the field after last-second win
Vols fans storm the field after last-second win
Saturday evening news update
Saturday evening news update