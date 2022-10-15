Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9

football generic
football generic(Pexels)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7.

Oakland won big against Riverdale with a final score of 42-6.

Greenbrier lost against Pearl-Cohn, the final score was 19-6.

Pope John Paul II won against Knox Catholic, the final score was close at 42-35.

Columbia Academy didn’t take home the win against Nashville Christian, with the final score being 31-14.

Baylor scored big against Hendersonville, winning them the game. The final score was 56-14.

Father Ryan lost against McCallie, the final score was 28-14.

Goodpasture couldn’t keep up with Davidson Academy, costing them the game. The final score was 34-7.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv madison man arrested
Madison man accused of two fatal incidents has been arrested
wsmv missing teen
Hendersonville teen missing
wsmv teen found safe
Missing teen found safe after AMBER ALERT
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation