Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.
Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:
Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7.
Oakland won big against Riverdale with a final score of 42-6.
Greenbrier lost against Pearl-Cohn, the final score was 19-6.
Pope John Paul II won against Knox Catholic, the final score was close at 42-35.
Columbia Academy didn’t take home the win against Nashville Christian, with the final score being 31-14.
Baylor scored big against Hendersonville, winning them the game. The final score was 56-14.
Father Ryan lost against McCallie, the final score was 28-14.
Goodpasture couldn’t keep up with Davidson Academy, costing them the game. The final score was 34-7.
For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.