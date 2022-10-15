Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7.

Oakland won big against Riverdale with a final score of 42-6.

Greenbrier lost against Pearl-Cohn, the final score was 19-6.

Pope John Paul II won against Knox Catholic, the final score was close at 42-35.

Columbia Academy didn’t take home the win against Nashville Christian, with the final score being 31-14.

Baylor scored big against Hendersonville, winning them the game. The final score was 56-14.

Father Ryan lost against McCallie, the final score was 28-14.

Goodpasture couldn’t keep up with Davidson Academy, costing them the game. The final score was 34-7.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

