‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect.

Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.

All five occupants in the RAV4 were critically injured in the crash, including Guye, who was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Tim Adkins, communications director for the Cheatham County School District, released a statement regarding Guye’s death. Guye was a senior at Sycamore High School.

“The Cheatham County School District is saddened to learn of the passing of Sycamore High School senior Landen Guye. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Adkins said in the statement. “We will have additional counselors available at Sycamore High School on Monday when students return from fall break.”

Guye’s principal Dawn Wenning said in a statement Guye was a “special young man, loved and respected by his teachers and classmates alike.”

“He was an active member of our choir and student council. Landen was also a member of our National Honor Society and yearbook staff, and he was a phenomenal artist,” Wenning said. “His presence and smile lit up any room he entered.”

Conway remains on the loose.

