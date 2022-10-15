Rutherford Co. deputies investigating high school football game shooting


(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game.

Deputies said late Friday evening shots were fired in the Riverdale High School parking lot during the game. No one was injured in the shooting, deputies said, but one vehicle sustained damage.

“School resource officers, extra patrol deputies and the Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit provided extra security at the game,” a media release said. “Some officers immediately responded to the shooting scene. Murfreesboro Police responded to the call.”

No further information was released at this time.

James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools, said the school district is working along the Sheriff’s Office to keep parents informed as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shot at apartment near Smyrna High School
Man shot at apartment near Smyrna High School
Endangered Child Alert
Amber Alert issued for Wilson County teen
Landen Guye was killed in a crash Thursday night.
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
Growing inclusion within country music
Miko Marks’ Grand Ole Opry debut shows progress for country artists of color