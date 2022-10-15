Rutherford Co. deputies investigating high school football game shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game.

Deputies said late Friday evening shots were fired in the Riverdale High School parking lot during the game. No one was injured in the shooting, deputies said, but one vehicle sustained damage.

“School resource officers, extra patrol deputies and the Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit provided extra security at the game,” a media release said. “Some officers immediately responded to the shooting scene. Murfreesboro Police responded to the call.”

No further information was released at this time.

James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools, said the school district is working along the Sheriff’s Office to keep parents informed as the investigation progresses.

