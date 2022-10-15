Amber Alert issued for Wilson County teen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Aubrea is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition.
There is no known clothing description or direction of travel at this time.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.