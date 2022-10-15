Amber Alert issued for Wilson County teen


Aubrea Branham
Aubrea Branham(TBI)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aubrea is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Landen Guye was killed in a crash Thursday night.
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
Growing inclusion within country music
Miko Marks’ Grand Ole Opry debut shows progress for country artists of color
Growing inclusion within country music
Growing inclusion within country music
Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update