Amber Alert issued for Wilson County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aubrea is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel at this time.

