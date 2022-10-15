Miko Marks’ Grand Ole Opry debut shows progress for country artists of color

WSMV’s Marius Payton sat down with Miko Marks earlier this week ahead of her debut to discuss the evolution of the country music industry.
By Marius Payton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Making a debut at the Grand Ole Opry is a rite of passage for every country artist who wants to make it “big.”

But for artists of color, it can seem like an impossible goal. Friday night, Miko Marks will make her debut, a dream that she worried may never happen.

WSMV’s Marius Payton sat down with Marks earlier this week ahead of her debut to discuss the evolution of the country music industry and what needs to happen next.

You can watch the full story above.

