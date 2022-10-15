Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days.

People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments.

Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Oct. 19 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Anyone that was on the wait list for J. Henry Hale Apartments will need to reapply.

J. Henry Hale Apartments features one, two three and four bedroom apartments and is located at 1433 Jo Johnston Ave.

Applications will only be accepted online and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org. There people will need to click on the button that says Apply for Housing.

According to MDHA, the application process is simple and only takes around 10 minutes to complete.

Applicants will need to register a new username and password as well as have a valid email address. Once the application is submitted, they will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Those interested in applying may view a sample application here. This will allow applicants to gather information needed to successfully complete the online-only application.

Those who are interested in applying for the J. Henry Hale Apartments and need help can call the management office at 615-252-3667 and will need to choose option 3 when they are prompted between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Assistance will be limited to phone calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library.

