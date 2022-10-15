Man with dementia missing in Franklin County


Forrest H. McCullough II
Forrest H. McCullough II(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who walked away from his home and has dementia.

65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II, left his home in the Gourdneck Road NW area on foot around 10:30 p.m.

Officials believe he is headed north toward the city of Tullahoma.

Officials said McCullough suffers from dementia and is likely disoriented.

McCullough is described as the following:

  • Is about 6′0″
  • Weighs around 160 pounds
  • Has gray hair and a beard
  • Has hazel eyes

McCullough was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, Carhartt pants, brown boots and a camo hat.

If anyone sees McCullough they should call the Franklin Consolidated Communications Center at 931-967-2331 or their local dispatch center.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they are in the middle of getting the State of Tennessee to issue a Silver Alert for McCullough.

