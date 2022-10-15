First Alert Forecast: Some rain on Sunday before cold air moves in

Overnight, a front moving through will trigger showers that will increase in coverage as we press toward daybreak. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers can be expected at times throughout Sunday. The showers will be scattered in nature, so it will not be raining all day, but temperatures will barely rise into the lower 70s as a result of clouds and rain. Sunshine will be hard to come across.

After the cold front exits, much cooler air will rush in off of breezy northwest winds. Highs will only make it into the 60s on Monday with a decent amount of sunshine, but the coldest air of the season so far settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will only rise into the lower and middle 50s those days. Nighttime temperatures for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will fall into the lower 30s and even upper 20s, so the first freeze warnings of the season are likely.

Southwest winds kick back in for Thursday and Friday and that will allow our temperatures to rebound quickly. Thursday’s highs will mainly be in the lower and middle 60s, but 70s are back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

