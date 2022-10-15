First Alert Forecast: A mild weekend before a blast of cold air

After a mild weekend, a cold front will bring in some rain showers and a blast of cold air leading to the first widespread freeze on the season.

Today will be a nice day in the mid to upper 70s. Expect more clouds than sun today. Some of those clouds could squeeze out a quick shower or two, but for the most part, it will be a dry day. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s.

A little cooler Sunday with some rain showers developing throughout the day. This is thanks to a cold front moving in. Highs will be in the low 70s with a few off and on rain showers. Lows will fall to the mid 40s overnight.

Monday will be noticeably cooler-- only topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s, but with a bright, sunny sky. The cold air definitely takes over as we head into the overnight hours. Lows fall to below freezing by sunrise Tuesday.

The cold air sticks around for a while. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny but chilly with highs only reaching the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

We begin to gradually warm Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky but lows will still be cold in the 30s.

