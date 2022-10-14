What is a red flag warning?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds.

Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had much rain lately, so the ground is so dry in many places. On top of that, our wind gusts today could get up to 30 MPH.

All that combined together makes it dangerous for burning. Any fires lit today can spread and get out of control quicky in these conditions-- and can cause severe damage to property or even loss of life.

This warning goes until 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

