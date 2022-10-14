Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar holds grand opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new restaurant concept is now open in the 12 South area.

Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave., held its grand opening Friday. The restaurant offers more than 20 different cereals, along with some twists on your favorites. Wanna Spoon offers milkshakes or scoops of ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or whatever you like in your cereal bowl. They also offer coffee.

Kira Lynn, a singer-songwriter in Nashville, had the dream of opening Wanna Spoon since she was a child. She and her business partners, Steve and Alane Kovach, came together and opened the business just a couple of months ago. They say it’s a space for families to come and enjoy cereal in a fun space.

“A lot of families are saying, ‘you know, we don’t have any place to take our kids,’ so that’s what makes this so special,” Lynn said. “We have games outside; We have cows that you can milk. We have s’mores coming. We just added those with the fire pit. It’s a really fun experience place. You can eat cereal at home, but it’s about what you feel when you’re here.”

The cereal bar is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.