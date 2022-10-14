Two death investigations underway in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning.

The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive.

Police said one man was shot and killed at the Charter Village Apartments and are looking for the suspect.

Roughly ten minutes later, a car was pulling out onto Gallatin Pike when it was hit by a pickup truck, sending it across several lanes of traffic and into a white van. The pickup truck kept driving.

One person died in the crash and three others were injured. The whole incident occurred between Emmit Ave and Webster Street.

A crash involving several vehicles killed one person in Madison late Thursday night. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.