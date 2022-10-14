Tennessee fans prep for ‘third Saturday in October’ matchup with Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ‘third Saturday in October’ is almost upon us, and this year one of college football’s greatest rivalries, Alabama vs. Tennessee, has a little extra luster.

People across the state are headed to Knoxville for the top ten matchup that many Vols fans are calling the biggest game they’ve played in more than a decade.

Families started arriving around Neyland Stadium as early as Monday and Tuesday to claim the best tailgating spots.

Dylan Reagan and his tailgating group wanted to make sure they got the same spot they’ve been in every Saturday for the past 20 years. Reagan said a lot of planning goes into the food, drinks and activities for the more than 100 people that are expected to attend their pregame event.

“It’s all about the tradition,” Reagan said. “We are ready to end the 16-year streak. We’re done with it. We’re ready to go and take care of Alabama.”

Reagan and his friends started planning this tailgate as soon at Tennessee beat Florida, in what they had previously thought was the biggest home game of the season. However, a showdown with undefeated Alabama tops that and has led them to go all out for the big game against their rival.

“We’re tickled to death that we’re finally back to where we are both competing,” Reagan said. “It’s all about the tradition. I want it back to where we might swap series. Of course, I want to beat them every time, but I don’t want to lose to them 16 years in a row. I never want that to happen again.”

It’s more than just RV’s and trailers parked in the shadow of Neyland Stadium ahead of the big game.

Boats from the Vol Navy started lining up on the dock last Friday to make sure they would not get stuck out in the middle of the river.

“My husband went up on the bridge and took a picture today because we couldn’t believe how many boats are already here,” Julie Moffatt said. “This place will be wild tomorrow. With the number of boats and stuff, it’s crazy.”

Moffatt has family coming from as far away as Texas for the game. Her and her husband spent Friday putting up their inflatable Smokey and are making sure all their decorations are all perfect ahead of the tailgate.

Moffatt said she has never seen this many large boats parked on the docks outside of the stadium. She is hopeful that means there will be a great atmosphere at the game to help Tennessee upset Alabama.

“We beat Florida, so we are hoping that same good juju carries our team to victory,” Moffatt said.

The game kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.