TBI indicts Smyrna man for unlawfully photographing a minor

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has indicted a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography.

According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.

Harless was indicted on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Rutherford County jail on Thursday.

Harless has a bond set at $3,000.

