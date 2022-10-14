Suspect sought in two deaths from Thursday night in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a homicide suspect connected to two deadly incidents in Madison on Thursday night.

According to MNPD, 23-year-old Deandre Conway shot and killed 24-year-old Terry Farmer following an altercation in the parking lot of Charter Village Apartments on Rio Vista Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. and found Farmer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Conway left the parking lot in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck heading toward Gallatin Pike at a high rate of speed. He then crashed into a Toyota Rav4 carrying five people as it was making a left turn onto Gallatin Pike.

All five passengers were critically injured in the crash, including 17-year-old Landen Guye, who was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Conway fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Conway’s whereabouts to call 615-742-7463.

BREAKING: Deandre Conway, 23, is wanted for Thur night's fatal shooting of a 24-yr-old man on Rio Vista Dr, and the subsequent 2-vehicle crash on Gallatin Pk that killed a 17-yr-old. A criminal homicide warrant has been issued. See Conway or know where he is? Pls 📞615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/Lrza3NWdvm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 14, 2022

