Smyrna shooting injures 1, forces lockdown at high school

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are investigating Friday night after one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Smyrna.

Police said the person was transported to a local hospital with injuries following the shooting. Their condition was not immediately available.

Police said a person of interest was in custody Friday evening.

Rutherford County school spokesman James Evans said Smyrna High School had to be put on lockdown after the shooting at the apartments adjacent to the high school. The school is no longer on lockdown.

