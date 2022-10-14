Smyrna man indicted for unlawfully photographing a minor
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Smyrna man on charges of unlawful photography.
According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved the photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.
Harless was indicted on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Rutherford County jail on Thursday.
Harless has a bond set at $3,000.
