Smyrna man indicted for unlawfully photographing a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Smyrna man on charges of unlawful photography.

According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved the photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.

Harless was indicted on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Rutherford County jail on Thursday.

Harless has a bond set at $3,000.

