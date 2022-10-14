Smyrna man indicted for unlawfully photographing a minor

Camera generic
Camera generic(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to the indictment of a Smyrna man on charges of unlawful photography.

According to a release from TBI, special agents began investigating an allegation in April that involved the photography of a minor. Agents identified Kenneth Harless Jr., 20, as the person responsible for the photographs.

Harless was indicted on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Rutherford County jail on Thursday.

Harless has a bond set at $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified by police
Lowe's - generic store front shot
Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day
WSMV CDC
CDC promotes vaccinations ahead of flu season
WSMV Amazon thief
Amazon thief follows truck to homes before taking items
WSMV CDC
CDC pushing flu shots ahead of season