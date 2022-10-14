The Sheriff is in town! College Gameday announces their guest picker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College Gameday took to Twitter to announce that Peyton Manning will be the guest picker for week seven.

“Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker,” officials with the broadcast tweeted.

You can watch No. 6 Tennessee host No. 3 Alabama right here on WVLT News. We kick off the day with the Big Orange Kickoff starting at 10 a.m.

Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker 🙌🟠 pic.twitter.com/HJaGhsypiS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2022

