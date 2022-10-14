Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release.

The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2.

They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases at the Gallatin Lowes totaling $4000. They were seen leaving in a white U-haul pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.

