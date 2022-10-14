CDC promotes vaccinations ahead of flu season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This flu season could be worse than previous years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

As doctors prepare for a potential “twin-demic” of COVID-19 and the flu, the CDC is urging everyone to get their flu shot and COVID-19 booster this year.

Data shows that weekly reported flu cases have been quadrupling recently, which is an earlier and more rapid start to flu season compared to the past 2 years.

This could be attributed to overly cautious people over the last two years, wearing masks and keeping their distance from others.

The CDC director indicated the influenza virus is especially bad in the country’s south.

“We’ve noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “…with activity highest and increasing the most in the south and the south-central parts of this country.”

The CDC reports less than half of Americans plan to get a flu vaccine and only 5% have received their latest COVID-19 booster.

Dr. Walensky is hoping something changes before hospitals are overwhelmed with sick patients.

