Antioch apartment complex damaged by fire, 13 units impacted


By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Packard Apartments in Antioch on Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported as a result of the two-alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr.

Fire department officials said around 13 units were impacted by the fire. Residents who are impacted were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

