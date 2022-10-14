5 rescued from apartment fire in West Knoxville, 7 taken to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and officers from the Knoxville Police Department rescued five people from an apartment fire in West Knoxville Thursday, according to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks told WVLT crews at the scene the call came in around 8:44 p.m. with the report of multiple people trapped inside an apartment at the Country Day Apartments at 905 Flanders Lane.

The fire was in one of the hallways, trapping the residents inside. Wilbanks said the five people included an elderly woman, a mother and three children.

He said that all five people who were rescued as well as two officers were taken to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was on scene to help the 11 people who were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators were also on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

