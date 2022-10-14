1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area.

Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon.

Police later determined there was a fight between at least three people with one of them pulling a gun. Two of the people fled in a blue minivan and the person with the weapon fled on foot.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, a person with a gunshot wound walked into Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

