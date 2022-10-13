Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck.

According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.

Once the truck came to a stop the driver exited the vehicle, but Sivadon continued to hang on to the door. According to officers, she kept insisting the driver was her husband but was unable to provide any personal information about him.

The driver stated he did not know the woman.

Sivadon moved from the outside door to the driver seat and was eventually escorted out of the truck. While assisting her out, officers said they noticed her pinpoint pupils, an indication that the woman was on drugs.

The affidavit said witnesses of the event noticed Sivadon’s behavior was strange and erratic. She was seen climbing other vehicles and removing her clothes.

Sivadon was reportedly kicking officers while being escorted into booking.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Sivadon was arrested on assault charges and released on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

