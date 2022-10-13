Unattended baby hospitalized after hotel room catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone in a hotel room when it caught fire on Wednesday night in South Nashville.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Hillside Crossing Hotel on Spence Lane for a possible fire inside one of the rooms with a baby inside.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a hotel room open with the fire contained to one wall of the room and a baby inside with no other occupants.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to just the one room.

The baby was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

