THP hopes ‘Move Over and Slow Down’ resonates on TN roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign.

The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.

Colonel Matt Perry, from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said over the past 10 years, 15,000 citations have been issued to drivers for not moving over for emergency and construction crews. Perry said the goal of giving out those citations is to prevent deadly crashes along the side of the road.

Last week, a TDOT worker was hit and killed along I-55.

Each year more than 300 people are hit and killed outside of a car pulled off to the side of the road.

“We’re just asking you to extend the same courtesy to anybody on the side of the roadway,” Perry explained. “Because a trooper may not be there yet. A TDOT help truck may not have made it there yet.”

Saturday is “Move Over and Slow Down Day” in Tennessee.

