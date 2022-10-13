Storm causes damage in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Damage was reported in the Fairview area after a storm that was part of a tornado warning came through the city.

The awning over the gas tanks at Jingo Market on Highway 100 was damaged.

Some mobile homes also sustained damage on Festival Court.

At one point more than 2,300 Middle Tennessee Electric customers in the Fairview area were without power.

The storm prompted a First Alert Weather Day to be issued ahead of the system.

More on the damage sustained in Fairview on WSMV4 at 10.

Mobile homes in the Fairview area were damaged after a storm passed through.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.