Secretary of State Tre Hargett to appear in court for DUI charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.

Hargett is expected to appear in court in Coffee County this morning.

