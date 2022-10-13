Secretary of State Tre Hargett to appear in court for DUI charges

Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Secretary of State Tre Hargett(Erik Schelzig | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In June 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested while driving a state-issued vehicle under the influence.

According to an affidavit, Hargett was driving back from Bonaroo when Tullahoma Police officers observed him swerving on the road. Officers pulled him over, administered a sobriety test, and arrested him for a DUI.

Hargett is expected to appear in court in Coffee County this morning.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Arrest
Officials reveal new details on TN Secretary of State arrest
State investigation into Hargett’s use of car during DUI arrest on hold
State investigation into Hargett’s use of car during DUI arrest on hold

Latest News

wsmv woman charged with assault
Nashville woman clings onto moving truck before kicking officers
Death investigation on Old Natchez Trace Parkway.
One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm
Box truck generic
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
WSMV football practice
New study aims to reduce head injuries in football players